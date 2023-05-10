Drying out some then more rain again

With an upper-level disturbance arriving from the west out of Mexico, we will continue to have periods of unstable air resulting in very heavy rain in the form of thunderstorms overnight and again this weekend.

Tonight, expect scattered showers and thunderstorms from the west, steamy and more seasonal with a low of 71.

Wednesday only isolated thundershowers sticky and warmer with generally light winds and a high of 86.

Wednesday night we will have fair skies, hazy and qiet with a low of 72.

Thursday expect a lot more sunshine not much wind with stifling heat returning and a high near 90.

Another mainly quiet day on Friday before showers and thunderstorms erupt for the weekend with more locally heavy rain.

Stay tuned and stay dry.

