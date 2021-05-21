Drying out and warming up

Upper-level low pressure in the western Gulf off our coast will slowly meander back to the west, causing tropical moisture to re-enter the area and eventually produce some more rain.

But not near to the extent we had earlier this week.

Tonight, will be mainly clear and comfortable, with light winds, and a low of 68.

Friday, expect considerable sunshine, light winds, and a little warmer -- overall a nice day, with a high of 85.

Friday night, we will have fair skies -- still mild and quiet, with a low of 69.

Saturday, just a stray shower. Otherwise, breezy, warm, and humid, with a high of 86.

Rain increases to scattered on Sunday.