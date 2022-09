Tropical moisture will leave the area for the upcoming weekend and into next week as upper-level high pressure dominates our forecast.

Tonight skies will become mainly clear calm and quiet with a low of 74.

Friday expect lots of sunshine light winds and stifling hot with only a stray shower and a high of 92.

Friday night will be tranquil with calm winds, low humidity, and a low of 73.

Saturday will be sunny again, with only a light breeze stifling hot with a high of 94.