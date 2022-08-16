Drying out and heating up the rest of this week

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The tropical disturbance that caused the most meaningful rain of the year has left the area, leaving behind very humid air and hotter temperatures to follow the rest of this week.

Tonight, will be a little breezy warm and sticky with fair skies and a low of 77.

Tuesday expect lots of sunshine, very humid and hot with a high of 93.

Tuesday night expect mostly clear skies nearly calm and quiet with a low of 77.

Wednesday lots of sunshine a light breeze and scorching hot again with a high of 95.

The heat index will be between 105 and 110 each afternoon.

A weak tropical wave to our south will produce only isolated showers this weekend.