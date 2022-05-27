Drying out and heating up for the Holiday weekend

Surface high pressure will slide into the Gulf and bring a gradual increase in wind and humidity over the holiday weekend. Upper level high pressure will keep it hot and dry well into next week.

Tonight will be tranquil with light winds clear skies and a low of 71.

Friday will be sunny a light afternoon breeze dry and very hot with a high of 96.

Friday night will be clear and seasonal with a low of 72.

Saturday and Sunday will be sweltering with sunny skies windy and sticky and a high Saturday of 95 and 94 on Sunday.

More of the same on Memorial Day.