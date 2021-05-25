Drying out and heating up

Unstable air is moving out of South Texas so we will gradually dry out and heat up the remainder of this week. No meaningful rain is expected after tomorrow.

Tonight, will be warm and sticky, with mainly cloudy skies and a low of 75.

Tuesday, expect a mix of clouds and sunshine. It'll be rather breezy, very warm and humid, with isolated showers and a high of 86.

Tuesday night we will have fair, full moonlit skies. It'll be breezy, muggy, and very mild, with a low of 76.

Wednesday we will see mostly sunny skies (by afternoon) and it'll be breezy, with a high of 87.

Upper 80's to near 90 degrees will prevail the rest of this week.