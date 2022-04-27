Drying out

Watch
High pressure will slowly build into the area resulting i gradually clearing skies and relatively cool temperatures tonight through tomorrow night. As the ridge moves east our winds humidity and temperatures will rapidly increase beginning on Thursday with no rain expected.

Tonight will be tranquil with less wind and partial clearing and cool with a low of 65.

Wednesday will dry out with more sun and a light breeze and a pleasant high of 82.

Wednesday night expect low clouds late with a low of 68.

Thursday will be mostly sunny but becoming windy more humid and warmer with a high of 86.

It stays windy through the weekend with no meaningful rain.

