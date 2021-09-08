Watch
Dry and blazing hot

Dale Nelson weather 9-7-21
Posted at 7:48 PM, Sep 07, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-07 20:56:46-04

Dry, upper-level high pressure will roll back into the area tonight, with dry, sinking air that will cool off at night, but heat up during the day to sweltering levels.

No rain is expected until Sunday with rain likely the beginning of next week.

Tonight, will be clear and calm, with a low of 72.

Wednesday, expect sunny skies, light winds, and dry, with stifling heat and a high of 97.

Wednesday night will be tranquil and clear, with a low of 71.

Thursday, sunny again; a light afternoon breeze, with blue skies, and a scorching hot high of 98.

There are two tropical systems in the Atlantic basin -- Larry in the central Atlantic, and Invest 91-L in the central Gulf, neither of which is a threat here.

