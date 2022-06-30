Watch Now
WeatherToday's Forecast

Actions

Disorganized tropical disturbance

Dale Nelson 6 pm weather 0629
baytoweringcumulus83118ic.jpg
Posted at 7:41 PM, Jun 29, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-29 20:49:26-04

A disorganized tropical disturbance will approach the middle Texas coast Thursday evening resulting in the heaviest rain being north and east of the KRIS 6 viewing area with little to no rain as you go south and west of Corpus Christi.

Tonight expect a few showers to develop near the coast well after midnight with a low of 75 and a light northeasterly breeze.

Thursday expect a mix of clouds and sunshine generally light winds (except near limited rainfall activity) hot and sticky with scattered thundershowers near the coast and a high near 90.

Thursday night expect scattered thundershowers mainly near the coast warm and sticky with a low of 77.

Friday an isolated morning shower otherwise becoming windy hot and very humid and a high of 93.

Temperatures heat up even further into the mid 90's over the Holiday weekend as we dry out.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Hurricane Center

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
1:07 PM, Jun 20, 2019