A disorganized tropical disturbance will approach the middle Texas coast Thursday evening resulting in the heaviest rain being north and east of the KRIS 6 viewing area with little to no rain as you go south and west of Corpus Christi.

Tonight expect a few showers to develop near the coast well after midnight with a low of 75 and a light northeasterly breeze.

Thursday expect a mix of clouds and sunshine generally light winds (except near limited rainfall activity) hot and sticky with scattered thundershowers near the coast and a high near 90.

Thursday night expect scattered thundershowers mainly near the coast warm and sticky with a low of 77.

Friday an isolated morning shower otherwise becoming windy hot and very humid and a high of 93.

Temperatures heat up even further into the mid 90's over the Holiday weekend as we dry out.