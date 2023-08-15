Different week, more high heat

Commanding upper-level high pressure will slowly drift northward this week, opening up the tropics and allowing moisture to arrive. This will be especially noticeable at the beginning of next week.

Tonight, will be mainly clear and calmer with a low of 77.

Tuesday will be sunny and blazing hot with only a light breeze and stray showers developing toward sunset and a high of 102 with a heat index of 115 to 120.

Tuesday night will be tranquil with clear skies and a low of 75.

Wednesday only a stray shower in the morning otherwise sunny with light winds and scorching hot with a high of 101.

Rainfall picks up beginning Monday of next week.

Activity in the tropical Atlantic will be slow to develop and is not expected to affect the Gulf of Mexico.