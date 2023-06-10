Desert-like heat

A ridge of high pressure with sinking air continues to keep us sunny baking hot and dry through the weekend and well into next week. Our winds will be breezy, turning windy (20+) starting next Tuesday.

Tonight will be clear and quiet with a light breeze, making it sticky and warmer with a low of 77.

Saturday will be sunny, hazy, hot and humid with a moderate afternoon breezy and a high of 97 and heat index of 110+. Saturday night expect fair skies, warm and stuffy with a low of 78.

Sunday expect mostly sunny skies and near record high heat with a scorching afternoon high of 98 and a heat index topping out at 115+.

Slow down, take it easy and try and stay cool.