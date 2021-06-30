Watch
Decreasing rain with more heat

Upper-level instability will decrease resulting in our tropical showers temporarily winding down until another upper-level disturbance approaches on Sunday lasting into early next week.

Tonight, will be quiet and sticky until isolated coastal showers form near the coast with a low of 74.

Wednesday expect variable cloudiness mixed with some afternoon sunshine light winds hot and humid in and around scattered thundershowers and a high near 90.

Wednesday night will be tranquil with a low of 73 under mainly clear skies.

Thursday expect more sunshine only a stray shower not much wind humid and hotter with a high of 91.

