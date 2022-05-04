Day-time highs are headed higher

A persistent area of low pressure in the central US will keep it breezy to windy here through the weekend. This will limit rainfall, increase our humidity, and keep our temperatures above normal.

Tonight expect cloudy skies late, breezy warm and sticky with a low of 76.

Wednesday will be mostly cloudy, windy again very warm and humid with a high of 89.

Wednesday night breezy warm and stuffy with a stray showers or two and a low of 75.

Thursday we will have considerable cloudiness again with a stray shower decreasing winds and a high near 90.

Temperatures will be in the 90's for highs beginning on Friday and lasting through the weekend.