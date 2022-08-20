Danielle forming but no threat here

The eventual formation of Danielle in the S.W. Gulf will pass well to our south going inland late Saturday night in Mexico.

Some rain is expected but not like last Sunday with more likely rain in the middle of next week.

Tonight fair skies a light breeze warm and stuffy with a low of78.

Saturday expect isolated showers and a light breeze with mostly cloudy skies still hot and humid with a high of 92.

Saturday night scattered showers and thundershowers, warm, breezy, and very humid with a low of 77.

Sunday tropical showers in the morning tapering off and ending during the afternoon mostly cloudy breezy hot and sticky with a high of 91.

It dries out and heats up again on Monday.

