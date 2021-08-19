Watch
Dangerously high heat expected

Posted at 7:30 PM, Aug 18, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-19 16:45:24-04

The same upper-level high pressure that is keeping, and pushing, Hurricane Grace well south of us is also causing breezy conditions and dangerously high heat index values through at least the first half of the weekend, with little to no rain expected.

Tonight we will have fair skies, and it'll be breezy, very warm, and stuffy, with a low of 81.
Thursday will be breezy, hazy, hot, and humid, with mostly-sunny skies and a high of 96. The heat indez will hit 112.
Thursday night will be warm and steamy, with mainly clear, moon-lit skies, and a low near 80.
Friday, hazy and baking hot with a mix of clouds and sunshine, and a high of 95. The heat index will hit 111.

Grace will roll over the Yucatan Peninsula and emerge in the S.W. Gulf on Thursday, and continues to pose no direct threat here.

