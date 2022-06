Upper level high pressure is completely dominating our weather with sweltering heat and no rain through the next seven days.

Tonight will be mainly clear and nearly seasonal with a low of 76.

Thursday expect lots of sunshine breezy dry and hotter with a high of 95.

Thursday night will be tranquil with a low of 77 under fair skies.

Friday expect sunny skies rather breezy again with blistering heat and a high of 97.

The heat index tops out between 105 and 112 each afternoon.