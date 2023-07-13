Watch Now
Dangerous heat continues

Posted at 8:09 PM, Jul 12, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-12 21:26:28-04

With upper-level high pressure nearby there is no chance of relief from the dangerous "feel-like" temperatures and desert dry conditions anytime soon.

Tonight we will have fair skies, breezy and unseasonably warm with a low of 82.
Thursday expect hazy sunshine, windy by afternoon, bone dry and sizzling hot with a high of 98 and a heat index between 115 and 120 degrees.
Thursday night will be very warm and sticky and under mainly cloudy skies we will have a high of 81.
Friday the wind backs off a little but still breezy and blistering hot with a high of 97 and a heat index around 115.
Very little change to the hot dry forecast through at least the middle of next week.
The tropics are quiet for now.

Hurricane Center

