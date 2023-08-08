Watch Now
Dangerous dog days of Summer

Posted at 8:34 PM, Aug 07, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-07 21:46:17-04

Our relentless nearly stationary high-pressure system will continue to produce extraordinary heat and dry conditions. Our winds and "feel like" temperature will also be higher this week.

Tonight we will have mainly clear skies, a light breeze, and warmer with a low of 81.
Tuesday, expect another day of scorching heat, windy, sunny, and dry with a high of 100 and a heat index near 120.

Tuesday night will be breezy, warm and stuffy with a low of 82.

Wednesday expect sunshine again, sweltering heat, and a high of 98 with a heat index reaching 120+ during the afternoon.

Unfortunately, little change the remainder of this week, and the tropics also stay quiet.

