Dangerous dog days of Summer

Our relentless nearly stationary high-pressure system will continue to produce extraordinary heat and dry conditions. Our winds and "feel like" temperature will also be higher this week.

Tonight we will have mainly clear skies, a light breeze, and warmer with a low of 81.

Tuesday, expect another day of scorching heat, windy, sunny, and dry with a high of 100 and a heat index near 120.

Tuesday night will be breezy, warm and stuffy with a low of 82.

Wednesday expect sunshine again, sweltering heat, and a high of 98 with a heat index reaching 120+ during the afternoon.

Unfortunately, little change the remainder of this week, and the tropics also stay quiet.

