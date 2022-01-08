Damp and warmer weekend

A warm front will back up over the area tonight with much milder air flowing into the area from the south this weekend until another cold front arrives Sunday evening. Drizzle ahead of the warm front followed by isolated showers ahead of the late weekend cold front.

Tonight, will be damp and dreary and chilly with areas of drizzle and light showers with a low of 53.

Saturday expect isolated showers breezy and much milder with a high of 71.

Saturday night breezy damp and milder with a few showers and a low of 64.

Sunday lots of clouds mixed with a little sun less wind and warmer with isolated showers along and evening cold front and a high of 77.

Temperatures sink back into the 40's Sunday night with brisk northerly winds.

Enjoy your weekend.