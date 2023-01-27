Damp and cool

Return flow from the Gulf will result in lots of clouds and periodic light rain over the next few days. The clouds and prevailing weather pattern will also keep us above freezing.

Tonight will be mainly cloudy and chilly with a low of 46.

Friday expect lots of clouds again, generally light winds and cool with a high of only 62.

Friday night will be cloudy breezy damp and milder with a few light showers and a low of 57.

Saturday cloudy windy humid and milder with only a stray shower and a high near 70.

Sunday cloudy damp, breezy, and mild with isolated showers and a high of 73 degrees.