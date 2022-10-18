Watch Now
WeatherToday's Forecast

Actions

Coolest in over six months?

Dale Nelson 5 pm weather 1017
cloudychoppywaters4116.jpg
Posted at 8:03 PM, Oct 17, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-17 21:15:29-04

Weak upper air disturbances arriving from the west will keep the clouds and a few light showers until Tuesday afternoon. Skies will clear after that resulting in the coldest night of the season and also late March.

Tonight expect only a few sprinkles otherwise cloudy, breezy and much cooler with a low of 57.

Tuesday expect scattered light showers in the morning gradually ending during the early afternoon, decreasing winds and pleasantly cool with a high of 67.

Tuesday night will be clear breezy and chilly with a low of 47.

Wednesday will be spectacular with sunny skies, light winds, very low humidity and a high of 72.

Temperatures drop back into the 40's Wednesday night with calm conditions. It gets windy here over the weekend.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Hurricane Center

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
1:07 PM, Jun 20, 2019