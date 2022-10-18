Coolest in over six months?

Weak upper air disturbances arriving from the west will keep the clouds and a few light showers until Tuesday afternoon. Skies will clear after that resulting in the coldest night of the season and also late March.

Tonight expect only a few sprinkles otherwise cloudy, breezy and much cooler with a low of 57.

Tuesday expect scattered light showers in the morning gradually ending during the early afternoon, decreasing winds and pleasantly cool with a high of 67.

Tuesday night will be clear breezy and chilly with a low of 47.

Wednesday will be spectacular with sunny skies, light winds, very low humidity and a high of 72.

Temperatures drop back into the 40's Wednesday night with calm conditions. It gets windy here over the weekend.