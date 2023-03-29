Cooler with little rain

A weak upper level disturbance will approach from the west, run into marginal moisture, and produce isolated light rain Wednesday. A warm front moving north will result in wind,humidity, and warmer temperatures.

Tonight expect isolated mainly light showers breezy and cooler with a low of 57.

Wednesday less wind, and cooler with clouds and isolated light showers with a high of 69.

Wednesday night expect a brief passing shower near the coast otherwise muggy and milder with a low of 64.

Thursday we will once again have lots of clouds becoming windy. humid and warmer with a high of 81.

It will also be windy warm and humid on Friday. The winds decrease but still breezy over the weekend.