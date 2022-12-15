Watch Now
WeatherToday's Forecast

Actions

Cooler temperatures have arrived

Dale Nelson 6 pm weather 1214
beautifulsr.jpg
Posted at 8:25 PM, Dec 14, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-14 21:32:32-05

Modified Canadian air has moved into the area with much cooler temperatures. As the surface high shifts east, clouds will increase and only a little light rain is expected for the weekend. More rain on Monday.

Tonight will be clear and much cooler, and nearly calm with a low of 41.

Thursday expect a fantastic day with sunny skies light winds low humidity and pleasant temperatures with a high of 73.

Thursday night will be clear, chilly and tranquil with a low of 47.

Friday light winds continue but increasing cloudiness and cool with a high of 71.

Light rain early saturday, then cloudy and cooler over the weekend with highs both days near 60.

Even colder by the end of next week.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Hurricane Center

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
1:07 PM, Jun 20, 2019