Cooler temperatures have arrived

Modified Canadian air has moved into the area with much cooler temperatures. As the surface high shifts east, clouds will increase and only a little light rain is expected for the weekend. More rain on Monday.

Tonight will be clear and much cooler, and nearly calm with a low of 41.

Thursday expect a fantastic day with sunny skies light winds low humidity and pleasant temperatures with a high of 73.

Thursday night will be clear, chilly and tranquil with a low of 47.

Friday light winds continue but increasing cloudiness and cool with a high of 71.

Light rain early saturday, then cloudy and cooler over the weekend with highs both days near 60.

Even colder by the end of next week.