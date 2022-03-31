Cooler and calmer days and nights

Very dry air has followed our latest cold front which will result in a huge drop-off in our temperature overnight and much more comfortable high temperatures Thursday through the weekend.

Tonight, expect decreasing winds and much calmer after midnight with clear skies and a low of 53.

Thursday will be beautiful with sunny skies a lot less wind and not as hot with a high of 85.

Thursday night will be clear and tranquil with a mild low of 58.

Friday will be fantastic with sunny skies pleasantly warm and a little breezy by afternoon and a high of 84.

More clouds over the weekend mixed with some sunshine and only moderate winds with highs in the low 80's and staying dry.