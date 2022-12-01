Cool now but much warmer by the weekend

Canadian high pressure will keep it chilly overnight and Thursday before a rapid warmup takes place starting Friday. The transition from chilly to warm produces some light rain Thursday night.

Tonight, mainly clear breezy and rather chilly with decreasing winds and a low of 49.

Thursday will not be as nice due to lots of clouds, less wind and cool with a high of only 64.

Thursday night expect isolated showers muggy and a little milder with a low of 58.

Friday morning clouds will give way to some afternoon sunshine, generally light winds and much warmer with a high of 78.

Mostly cloudy but warm and humid over the weekend.