Cool and Comfortable

Posted at 8:31 PM, Nov 18, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-18 21:35:35-05

High pressure will build into the area Friday with a return flow from the southeast Saturday ahead of our next cold front Sunday evening. There will be some rain with the next front as well.

Tonight, partial clearing a little breezy and cooler with a low of 52.

Friday will be fantastic with sunny skies returning along with light winds and pleasantly cool and a high near 70.

Friday night will be tranquil with mainly clear moonlit skies and a cool low of 56.

Saturday expect lots of sunshine more humid and warmer with a high near 80.

Sunday we will have isolated light showers late in the day still warm with a high of 82.

