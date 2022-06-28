Complicated forecast with some rain in it

A mid-level disturbance will destabilize our atmosphere and produce along with a weak front in the area some beneficial and much needed rain in the Coastal Bend. Rainfall amounts will vary widely as the rain will be spread out over several days.

Tonight, expect scattered thundershowers, decreasing as the night wears on breezy and a low of 73.

Tuesday will be mostly cloudy with some sun mixed in, hot and humid with isolated thundershowers and a high of 93.

Tuesday night will be sticky and seasonal with a low of 74 under fair skies.

Wednesday cloudy and not as hot with isolated thundershowers again breezy warm and much with a high of 88.

Thursday thundershowers will be likely, especially near the coast and a high of 89.

The exact location of the rain is uncertain at this time due to the developmental nature of the tropical disturbance in the north central Gulf which is tracking westward and currently is showing no development.