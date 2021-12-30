Coldest temperatures since the "Big Freeze" headed our way

A warm southerly flow will continue ahead of a major cold front with modified arctic air arriving Saturday night. Temperatures will not get out of the 50's on Sunday and sink into the 30's Sunday night. Unfortunately, the front comes through dry.

Tonight, will be calm, quiet, muggy, and very mild with areas of dense fog and a low of 63.

Thursday expect mostly cloudy skies mixed with some afternoon sunshine light winds humid and very warm with a high of 84.

Thursday night will be a bit breezier mostly cloudy and milder with a low of 68.

Friday morning clouds will give way to afternoon sunshine becoming windy and warmer with a high of 86.

Temperatures reach the upper 80's on Saturday before plunging more than 50 degrees by Sunday night.