Coldest of the season?

A weak upper-level disturbance will move through the area late tonight bringing all our light precipitation to an end and result in gradually clearing skies from west to east by tomorrow afternoon. Very cold temperatures continue with Friday night being the coldest.

Tonight, expect only a very light wintry mix windy and very cold with a low of 28 and wind chills between 10 & 20 degrees.

Friday expect dangerous wind chills near 10 degrees starting out the dry but cloudy with decreasing clouds during the afternoon slow clearing from the west and unseasonably cold with a high of only 39.

Friday night we will have decreasing winds and clouds and very cold with a low of 24.

Saturday will be better with light winds and sunny skies and a warmer (but still chilly) high of 49.

Sunday expect increasing afternoon clouds and a little milder.