Colder weather again headed our way

A series of cold fronts, one on Wednesday and the other Thursday night will usher in modified arctic air that will last throught the weekend. Overrunning will keep us from freezing, but also keep our high temperatures around 20 degrees below normal.

Tonight will be cloudy, damp and mild with fog near the coast and a low of 62.

Wednesday will be cloudy, breezy and much cooler with the high for the day in the morning at 72, then dropping into the 50's by early evening.

Wednesday night will be cloudy and chilly with a low of 48.

Thursday expect clouds and drizzle, breezy and cool with a high of only 59.

Friday will be wet and chilly with periods of light rain or drizzle.

Winter is not over yet.

