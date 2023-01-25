Watch Now
Colder than normal the rest of this week

highcloudssunset5516.JPG
Courtesy Dale Nelson
Posted at 8:08 PM, Jan 24, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-24 21:08:09-05

Canadian high pressure will settle over south Texas and produce cold temperatures the next three nights. Return flow will produce clouds and some light rain by Sunday.

Tonight, will be clear, breezy and much colder with a low of 39 and a wind chill near 30.

Wednesday expect a beautiful day with less wind, sunny skies and low humidity resulting in a high of 66.

Wednesday night will be cold and tranquil with a low of 38.

Thursday will be another sensational day with lots of sunshine, less wind, dry, and cool with a high of only 63.

Temperatures will be chilly on Friday then clouds and milder with some rain Saturday but mainly into Sunday.

