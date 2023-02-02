Cold weather continues

Our overrunning southwesterly winds aloft will turn northwesterly resulting in a significant drying out process that will result in more sunshine and warmer temperatures.

Tonight will be cloudy damp and cold again with patchy light drizzle, breezy with a low of 36. & wind chills in the upper 20's and low 30's.

Thursday drizzle ends in the morning still breezy and cold but with the help of some late day sun we heat up to 52.

Thursday night we will be clearing and cold with less wind and a low of 37.

Friday will be much better with light winds mostly sunny skies dry and warmer with a high warming near 60.

Expect to see temperatures in the 70's this weekend.