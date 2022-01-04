Watch
Cold tonight then a warming trend

Posted at 7:32 PM, Jan 03, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-03 20:34:15-05

Canadian high pressure will slowly shift east resulting in a return flow off the Gulf and warmer temperatures that will be cut short by a series of cold fronts starting with this Thursday and again on Sunday.

Tonight, expect mainly clear skies nearly calm and cold with a low of 37 (warmer near the water.)

Tuesday mostly sunny a little breezy more humid and warmer with a high of 69.

Tuesday night will be clear nearly calm and not as cold with a low of 49.

Wednesday beautiful with lots of sunshine light winds and considerably warmer with a high of 79.

We have a shot at some badly needed showers Monday of next week accompanied by yet another cold front.

