Cold nights but wonderful weekend weather

Canadian high pressure will dominate our weather this weekend. As the high moves east, humidity, clouds, and warmer temperatures will return to the area beginning early next week.

Tonight will be clear breezy and colder with a low of 34 and wind chills dropping into the 20's at times. Temperatures will be near freezing further inland and near 40 near and on the water.

Saturday expect a pretty day with sunny skies, breezy but less wind than yesterday and dry and cool with a high of only 63.

Saturday night will be clear, calmer, and cold with a low of 35.

Sunday will be super with sunshine through high clouds light winds and warmer with a high of 68.

Clouds humidity and wind return on Monday through Wednesday of next week.

Enjoy your weekend.