Cold nights and cool days until Sunday

Canadian high pressure will continue to push cold air into the area the next couple of day while a southwesterly flow aloft brings some clouds and keeps our temperatures above freezing.

Tonight, will be mainly cloudy with some breaks in the overcast breezy and colder with a low of 38 and wind chills in the upper 20's.

Friday will be nice but on the cool side with decreasing cloudiness and winds and a high of only 57.

Friday night will be mainly clear and cold with less wind and a low of 38 again.

Saturday will be better with a mix of clouds and sunshine light winds and not as chilly and a high of 63.

Sunday will also be a little warmer with some sunshine and a high of 74.