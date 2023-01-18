Cold fronts in the forecast

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A moist flow off the Gulf ahead of our next Pacific cold front will result in fog and low clouds then clearing and less humid with only a stray shower during the transition.

Tonight expect sea fog near the coast otherwise cloudy, damp and milder with a low of 65.

Wednesday we will have clouds and an isolated shower in the morning then clearing with lots of afternoon sunshine during the afternoon and still warm with a high of 83.

Wednesday night mainly clear a light northerly breeze and colder with a low of 48.

Thursday will be beautiful with mostly sunny skies light winds and pleasant and a high of 75.

Clouds increase Thursday evening and thicken on Friday with a high only in the 60's and some light showers expected on Saturday.