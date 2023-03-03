Watch Now
Cold front arriving tonight

Posted at 8:24 PM, Mar 02, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-02 21:24:07-05

Strong winds behind our latest cold front will usher in much drier air and cooler temperatures. This will set us up for a beautiful weekend. It gets warmer and humid again next week.

Tonight expect isolated t/showers early to our north then windy and turning much cooler and less humid with a low of 54.

Friday will be windy in the morning otherwise a beautiful day with sunny skies and decreasing winds along with much lower humidity and a high of 82.

Friday night will be clear nearly calm and chilly with a low of 51.

Saturday will be fantastic with sunny skies generally light winds and pleasantly warm and a high of 81.

Sunday will be outstanding with lots of sunshine, a slow increase in humidity and only a light breezy with a high near 80.

Enjoy your weekend.

