Cold air slow to leave the Coastal Bend

Arctic high pressure is only slowly giving up in South Texas, but we will see signs of improving weather conditions as early as Sunday late afternoon with Monday and Tuesday of next week being very nice.

Tonight, will be cloudy cold and blustery with periods of drizzle again and a low of 37 and wind chills in the upper 20's.

Saturday expect occasional light rain or drizzle in the morning with lighter winds, cloudy and cold through the afternoon with a high of only 47 and a wind chill in the 30's.

Saturday night will be another blustery night with drizzle developing again, breezy and cold with a low of 39 and wind chills near 30.

Sunday will gradually get better throughout the day, although still chilly, with morning drizzle. Expect a high of 55 during the afternoon as skies slowly clear from north to south and we pick up a little sun toward sunset.

Monday and Tuesday will be fantastic with considerable sunshine and noticeably warmer temperatures.

Have a good weekend.

