Clear weather ahead

High pressure will move back over the area the next couple of days producing some fantastic weather, although dry and breezy at times. As the high moves east, the winds of change will be blowing across the Coastal Bend.

Tonight, expect clearing skies, a light breeze, very dry and chilly with a low of 46.

Thursday will be sunny and windy through early afternoon, less humid and a little warmer with a high near 80.

Thursday night will be clear, nearly calm and rather chilly with a low of 45.

Friday will be fantastic with sunny skies, generally light southeasterly winds and warmer with a high of 84.

Temperatures will be in the 80's over the weekend with mainly clear skies, but the wind will once again become a factor in the forecast.

