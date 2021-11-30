Chilly tonight, then warmer and more humid

Surface high pressure will gradually shift east and bring a moderate return flow from the Gulf, resulting in more humidity and warmer temperatures well into next week.

Tonight will be clear, nearly calm and chilly with patchy, dense fog and a low near 50.

Tuesday will be another nice day with a few more clouds mixed with sunshine, light winds, humid and warmer, and a high of 76.

Tuesday night will be tranquil and milder with a low of 59.

Wednesday, expect mostly sunny skies, a beautiful day, and a warmer high near 80 degrees.

High temperatures near 80 are expected the rest of this week.