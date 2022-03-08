Chilly tonight, bettter tomorrow

A weak upper air disturbance has pushed through the area ending our drizzle and bringing gradually clearing skies to the Coastal Bend. Wednesday into Thursday looks to be much better until another strong cold front arrives with blustery conditions on Friday.

Tonight, expect partial clearing, a gentle breeze and cold with a low near 40.

Wednesday will be much better with lots of sunshine, light winds and pleasantly warmer with a high of 66.

Wednesday night will be mainly clear and rather chilly again with a low of 45.

Thursday expect morning sunshine with light winds but increasing clouds during the afternoon, more humid and a high of 71.

Temperatures will drop into the 30's behind our next cold front Friday night and Saturday morning.

