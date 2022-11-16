Watch Now
Chilly temperatures expected to continue

Posted at 8:21 PM, Nov 15, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-15 21:31:52-05

Surface high pressure to our north will combine with southwesterly winds aloft to produce cloudy and chilly conditions the rest of this week. Another cold front will make it miserable for outdoor activities this Saturday.

Tonight will be mostly cloudy breezy and cold with a low of 44 and wind chills in the 30’s.

Wednesday will be cloudy and rather cool with a high of only 57.

Wednesday night breezy cloudy and cold with a low of 42 and a wind chill in the 30’s again.

Thursday expect lots of clouds but less wind and not quite as chilly with a high of 62.

A little milder on Friday before and cold front moves through with light rain and cold temperatures on Saturday.

