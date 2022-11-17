Chilly temperatures are staying for awhile

Clouds and cool to cold temperatures are here to stay through the weekend along with some light rain courtesy of overrunning and another cold front on Friday night.

Tonight, will be cloudy and chilly with a low of 46 and wind chills near 40.

Thursday expect cloudy skies, a light breeze and not quite as cold with a high of 56.

Thursday night, still cloudy, a little breezy and very cool with a low of 48.

Friday will be cloudy, breezy and cool with a high of 59.

Another strong cold front arrives Friday night with light rain, strong northerly winds and a steady light rain or drizzle with temperatures remaining in the 40's during the day on Saturday.