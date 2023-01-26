Chilly now but warming Weekend

Canadian high pressure will continue to dominate our weather for one more day before pushing east and resulting in a huge increase in our low-level moisture this weekend.

Tonight, expect clear skies, a light northerly breeze and cold with a low of 38 and wind chills near 30.

Thursday we will have a gorgeous day with sunny skies, less wind and cool with a high of 63.

Thursday night expect increasing cloudiness rather chilly with less wind and a low of 39.

Friday light winds but cloudy damp and cool with a high of only 62.

Temperatures warm up over the weekend with 50's for lows but 70's for highs and some light rain Saturday night and Sunday.