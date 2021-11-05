Chilly nights and beautiful days

High pressure moving slowly into south Texas will dominate our weather with fantastic conditions through Sunday. Return flow off the Gulf will cause warmer temperatures and more humidity next week.

Tonight, gradual clearing decreasing winds and rather chilly with a low of 49.

Friday looks to be fantastic with mostly sunny skies light winds and a warmer high of 71.

Friday night will be clear nearly calm and chilly with a low near 50.

Saturday spectacular with sunny skies very light winds dry and pleasantly warmer with a high of 76.

Sunny and near 80 on Sunday.