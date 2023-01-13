Chilly nights ahead

Rocky Mountain high pressure will settle over our area with beautiful mid-January weather the next few days. Unfortunately there is little to no rain in the forecast.

Tonight expect decreasing winds clear skies and colder with a low of 41.

Friday will be fantastic with light winds low humidity and sunny skies with ahigh of 66.

Friday night will be clear nearly calm and cold with a low of 39.

Saturday is another sensational day with sunny skies dry and pleasantly warm with a high of 71 and a little breezy during the afternoon and evening.

Sunday will be windy again making it more humid with temperatures reaching the upper 70's.

Enjoy.