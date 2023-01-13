Watch Now
WeatherToday's Forecast

Actions

Chilly nights ahead

Dale Nelson 5 pm weather 0112
srbayic11118.jpg
Posted at 6:24 PM, Jan 12, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-12 19:43:27-05

Rocky Mountain high pressure will settle over our area with beautiful mid-January weather the next few days. Unfortunately there is little to no rain in the forecast.

Tonight expect decreasing winds clear skies and colder with a low of 41.

Friday will be fantastic with light winds low humidity and sunny skies with ahigh of 66.

Friday night will be clear nearly calm and cold with a low of 39.

Saturday is another sensational day with sunny skies dry and pleasantly warm with a high of 71 and a little breezy during the afternoon and evening.

Sunday will be windy again making it more humid with temperatures reaching the upper 70's.

Enjoy.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Hurricane Center

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
1:07 PM, Jun 20, 2019