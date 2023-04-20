Changing weather pattern means different day today weather

As an upper level disturbance moves through we will see an isolated shower tomorrow then hotter on Friday and mainly dry. Rain returns in a bigger way on Sunday.

Tonight expect mostly cloudy skies breezy muggy and very mild with a low of 74.

Thursday expect a stray shower otherwise breezy, humid, and warmer with a high of 85 under mostly cloudy skies.

Thursday night will be tranquil with nearly calm winds, light haze and fog and a low near 70.

Friday expect lots of sunshine with only an isolated late day thundershower, lots of sunshine, light winds, and lhot with a high of 92.

Saturday will be nice and cooler and less humid while Sunday will be wet and cool with rain likely, especially near the coast.