Changing weather pattern means different day today weather

Courtesy Ian Cummings
Posted at 8:25 PM, Apr 19, 2023
As an upper level disturbance moves through we will see an isolated shower tomorrow then hotter on Friday and mainly dry. Rain returns in a bigger way on Sunday.

Tonight expect mostly cloudy skies breezy muggy and very mild with a low of 74.
Thursday expect a stray shower otherwise breezy, humid, and warmer with a high of 85 under mostly cloudy skies.
Thursday night will be tranquil with nearly calm winds, light haze and fog and a low near 70.
Friday expect lots of sunshine with only an isolated late day thundershower, lots of sunshine, light winds, and lhot with a high of 92.
Saturday will be nice and cooler and less humid while Sunday will be wet and cool with rain likely, especially near the coast.

