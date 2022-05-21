Changes in our weekend weather pattern

The combination of a weak cold front stalling in the area and a series of upper-level disturbances moving through we will see isolated to scattered showers from Sunday into early Thursday of next week. North of Corpus Christi will see more rain while south will see less.

Tonight rather breezy unseasonably warm and stuffy with a low near 80.

Saturday will be breezy but overall not as windy (as Friday) mostly sunny hot and humid with a high of 93.

Saturday night will be cloudy and a little cooler with less wind and a low of 74.

Sunday expect light winds more clouds isolated showers and not as hot with a high of 89.

Expect scattered showers on Monday.

Enjoy your weekend.