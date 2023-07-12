Brutal heat and dry conditions continue

High pressure will continue to dominate our weather with very hot and dry conditions for the foreseeable future. Some Saharan dust arrives on Thursday making our skies hazy and trapping the heat.

Tonight, will be mainly clear, breezy and unseasonably warm with a low of 81.

Wednesday expect it to be brutally hot with hazy sunshine and serious heat with a high of 98 and a heat index between 115 & 120.

Wednesday night with be warm and stuffy and under fair skies we will have a low near 80.

Thursday we will have more of the swam with lots of hazy sunshine windy, baking hot, and dry with a high of 97.

Temperatures will stay in the upper 90's through the weekend.

The tropics are quiet.