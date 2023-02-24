Briefly cooler

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A weak cold front will stall in the Coastal Bend then pull northward as a warm front but not before it briefly cools us off in the 70's on Friday. A weak dry cold front will also move through on Monday.

Tonight will be cloudy, damp and mild with patchy sea fog and a low of 65.

Friday expect lots of clouds breezy and cooler with a high of 74.

Friday night will be cloudy and cooler with a low of 61.

Saturday will be mostly cloudy breezy and a little warmer with a high near 80.

Sunday expect more wind still mostly cloudy and a high of 82.

Our next shot at rain and cool temperatures will be on Friday of next week.